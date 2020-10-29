By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tottenham were left disappointed in their Europa League tie against Antwerp. They stumbled to a 1 – 0 defeat against the Belgian club.

Despite being the dominant side, the Spurs looked fatigued as they failed to register a shot on target in the entire second half. Their last attempt on goal came in the 19th minute.

Their loss also marks them as the first English clubs to lose in a European club competition this season as Antwerp claim their first win against an English opposition for the first time since 1975.

Antwerp scored their lone goal early after Lior Refaelov found the net in the 29th minute. Tottenham trailed the hosts from that moment and could not find the back of the net until the final whistle.

They sit second in Group J with 3 points they claimed in their opening match against LASK.