Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress Simisola Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi, has dropped a message on her twitter timeline.

This comes after a viral video circulating the internet, showed a lawmaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency, Desmond Elliot criticizing social media users and influencers and stating that if Nigeria doesn’t stop social media, it will destroy the Nigerian state.

In her post, the mum of one said ‘Pls get your PVC. So we can use it how we ought to.’

