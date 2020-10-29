By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian comedian, Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, known by her stage name RealWarriPikin has added a new age.

Asuoha, the third of six children was born in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, to a father of Ijaw tribe from Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State while her mother is of Urhobo tribe.

She has performed as a comedian in many events in Nigeria, including in the Basketmouth show and the AY show. She also performs as a compere in many events across the country.

The mum of two studied Political Science/Public Administration at the Benson Idahosa University Benin City and graduated in 2012. She is an on-air-personality and the presenter of the Max Drive show on Max 90.9 FM in Abuja.

Captioning her post, she said “Dear God, Thank You. Happy birthday to Me. The great Oct. 29th. HAPPY BIRTHDAY

TERRITORIAL COMMANDER #thegreatoct29th”

In 2008, Anita took part in the ‘Glo Rock ‘N’ Rule dance competition’ and won the first position. In 2011, she auditioned in ‘The Maltina Dance All family competition’ and finished as second overall best with her family.

She married Victor Ikechukwu Asuoha in 2013.