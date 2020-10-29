The Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians has called on youths to embrace dialogue and shun violence whenever they are airing their grievances.

The FCT chapter chairman of the Congress, Daniel Kadzai, who made the call in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, equally urged religious leaders to speak up against societal ills in a manner that would reconcile the nation.

He charged government to ensure that perpetrators of wanton killings and destruction were brought to book and to get to the root cause of the looting of warehouses across the country during and immediately after the #EndSARS protest.

Kadzai decried the hijacking of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums and the attempt to give religious and ethnic colouration to the protest.

“How can we explain hunger, anger and poverty in the land in spite of huge bailouts given to state governors, fund allocations from the excess crude account and tons of foodstuffs sent to the states,’’ he queried.

“There is an urgent need to plan the orderly distribution of palliatives to the people in a humane and respectful manner,’’ he stated.