Mavin Records singer and songwriter, Mi Casa Su Casa, and ‘Do Like That’ crooner Korede Bello has given his opinion on love.

We can not categorically tell if the musician is in a romantic relationship or not, but he penned the message on social media that read ‘Love is a lot of work.’

Love is a lot of work — IT’S OKAY 🤍 (@koredebello) October 29, 2020

Korede is best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel and pop song which became a national anthem and topped many music charts across Nigeria.