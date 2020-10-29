By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, currently vying to become the Director-General of the World Trade Organization has said she is humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest support.

The ex-minister while reacting to the overwhelming support she has gotten said she remains positive amidst all the obstacles as a final decision is set to be taken November 9 on who becomes WTO’s DG.

“Happy for the success & continued progress of our @wto DG bid.

“Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members & most likely to attract consensus.

“We move on to the next step on Nov 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going,” she tweeted.

If Okonjo-Iweala is appointed WTO DG, she would become the first African and first female director-general of the World Trade Organization. She is vying to become the DG alongside South Korea’s trade minister, Yoo Myung-hee.