By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu says the Nigerian Army lied in saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered soldiers to be brought out, leading to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.
The Nigerian Army had said Sanwo-Olu ordered the soldiers to be called out when it declared a curfew.
The Governor had been under fire since the army made its revelation, as many people asked the governor to speak out, but he has not done so.
Coming to Sanwo-Olu’s defence in series of tweets, Kanu said nobody should believe the Nigerian Army’s claim that Sanwo-Olu ordered soldiers to be brought to Lekki.
“Nobody should believe the Nigerian Army’s claim that it was Babajide Sanwo-Olu that ordered for soldiers to be brought to Lekki.
”It’s a brazen Lie. Since when did Governors become Army Commanders. Lekki Massacre was ordered by the Fulani Nigerian President and executed by a Fulanized Army,” he alleged.
He charged junior officers in the army to disobey illegal orders of their superior officers.
”Dear junior officers & other ranks of the Nigerian Armed Forces: Under the Armed Forces Act, you’ve the right to disobey illegal orders of your superior officers. Being ordered by Nigerian Army
to kill Nigerian youths is illegal. It’s a crime. Disobey it. Heavens won’t fall,” he admonished.
I knew it. Sanwo Olu is innocent. I call this FULANI INVASION OF LAGOS STATE. The planned this invasion long time ago. The started by shipping the almajiris and okada riders from the North to the South with Lagos being worst flooded with useless elements . According to one of the almajiris we interrogated he said they were brought to Lagos free of charge to help in destroying the South. Especially the South West. Their mission is to start setting buildings and vehicles ablaze whenever their is crisis. That they (almajiris) stand to gain from iron scraps of burnt buildings and vehicles. (IRON CONDEMN) Now the North is diverting the attention of the South West to South Easterners ( NDIGBO) as the cause.. Very protective of his investment in his place of abode an average igboman doesn’t get involved in actions that will affect his business. The North think that the South West are stupid.