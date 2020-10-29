By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu says the Nigerian Army lied in saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered soldiers to be brought out, leading to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.

The Nigerian Army had said Sanwo-Olu ordered the soldiers to be called out when it declared a curfew.

The Governor had been under fire since the army made its revelation, as many people asked the governor to speak out, but he has not done so.

Coming to Sanwo-Olu’s defence in series of tweets, Kanu said nobody should believe the Nigerian Army’s claim that Sanwo-Olu ordered soldiers to be brought to Lekki.

“Nobody should believe the Nigerian Army’s claim that it was Babajide Sanwo-Olu that ordered for soldiers to be brought to Lekki.

”It’s a brazen Lie. Since when did Governors become Army Commanders. Lekki Massacre was ordered by the Fulani Nigerian President and executed by a Fulanized Army,” he alleged.

He charged junior officers in the army to disobey illegal orders of their superior officers.

”Dear junior officers & other ranks of the Nigerian Armed Forces: Under the Armed Forces Act, you’ve the right to disobey illegal orders of your superior officers. Being ordered by Nigerian Army

to kill Nigerian youths is illegal. It’s a crime. Disobey it. Heavens won’t fall,” he admonished.