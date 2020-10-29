By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians are currently calling out Desmond Elliot, the lawmaker representing Surulere I State Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, for blaming celebrities and social media influencers for the violence that erupted in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The prominent Nollywood actor and producer before he was elected as a legislator, had urged influencers, and celebrities to stop spreading hate via social media, adding that Nigerians can only use their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to change government when necessary.

Elliot also addressed the #EndSARS protesters as children. “When I read the comments, I could not believe it, Mr Speaker. The curses, abuses from children and I asked myself is this Nigeria, what is going on? “Children cursing, people entering Oba’s palace and removing his staff of office, our culture is gone.

Nigerians on social media have been dragging him since for his comment.

The issue is not just having young people in government. Young people can be incompetent and clueless too. It's having competent people at the helm. Look at Desmond Elliot for example. So clueless. You would expect he would teach the older generation and change the narrative. — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) October 29, 2020

Twitter officially changed Desmond Elliot name to Desmond Idiot.

I love this generation 😂. pic.twitter.com/ldXfWND0Tm — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) October 29, 2020

Someone said the government has finally looted Desmond Elliot’s brain.

Na why him dey yarn dust. 😂 #DesmondIdiot — zeelux #EndSarsNow (@CallMe_Zeelux) October 29, 2020

We the children on Social Media will do our bit towards flushing out the likes of Desmond Elliot and other #DesmondIdiot at the Lagos State house of Assembly and Nigeria politics at large!! If politicians can’t deal with us because we speak the truth then They should do better!! pic.twitter.com/V1cnaNykkC — Elder Seun 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇺🇸🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@iamseunalaofin) October 29, 2020

When Desmond Elliot mentioned pregnant women looting…

I half expected that the next humane thing he’d question would be; “How badly have we failed our people that they’d put their lives and their unborn children at risk to loot. Can we retrace and fix this?” Common sense… — Dr Chioma Nwakanma #EndSARS (@DrZobo) October 29, 2020

Thank God for social Media oo Na so we for de house de swear for Desmond Elliot and him no go see am — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) October 29, 2020

In a battle of idiots, the winner between Adamu Garba and Kemi olunloyo will have to face Desmond Elliot in the grand finale — Uncle Bayotics (@unclebayotics) October 29, 2020

Somebody said the major reason why Desmond Elliot was building toilet up and down in Surulere was because his brain is full of shit. pic.twitter.com/SEAijejhTi — Duke of Africa (@Allezamani) October 29, 2020

I’m glad Desmond Elliot knows it is social media that got him to where he is today. It is the same social media that will fling you out into the trash. This thing is still annoying me. — PEGASUS🌍 (@LifeofPegasus) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot, I am 15yrs old and I want to tell you that your head is not correct😏 — Master Lee (@dotunelias) October 29, 2020

I join the rest of Nigerian Youths To Cancel Desmond Elliot ❌❌ #EndSARS — Adebanjo oluwapelumi (@AdebanjoPhelumy) October 29, 2020