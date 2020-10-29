Desmond Elliot

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians are currently calling out Desmond Elliot, the lawmaker representing Surulere I State Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, for blaming celebrities and social media influencers for the violence that erupted in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The prominent Nollywood actor and producer before he was elected as a legislator, had urged influencers, and celebrities to stop spreading hate via social media, adding that Nigerians can only use their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to change government when necessary.

Elliot also addressed the #EndSARS protesters as children.

“When I read the comments, I could not believe it, Mr Speaker. The curses, abuses from children and I asked myself is this Nigeria, what is going on?

“Children cursing, people entering Oba’s palace and removing his staff of office, our culture is gone.

Nigerians on social media have been dragging him since for his comment.

