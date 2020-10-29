Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says he will give top priority to technical education because of its importance in the development of the society.

Sule made the pledge during an on-the-spot assessment tour of facilities at Government Technical College, Assakio, in Lafia Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

He said that his administration would ensure that all the needed technical equipment, consumables and other accessories were adequately provided to all technical colleges in the state.

According to him, technical education was critical in the realisation and development of budding talents in the students who are expected to be the future engineers and other professionals who would provide the needed manpower to the state and Nigeria.

The governor said that his administration was fully committed to ensuring that all professionals needed by the state and the country were properly groomed to take up future challenges.

He said the school that was established in 1982 was one of the leading technical colleges in the 1990s.

“But today the school is in a sorry state owing to the dilapidation of infrastructure and absence of the required equipment for a recognised technical school,” he said.

He said the visit to the school was meant to assess its present situation as well as explore means of addressing the poor state of facilities there.

Sule said his administration would ensure the development of technical education in the state, hence the effort toward the prompt take-off of the school of technical and vocational skills in Lafia.

He said the government would do everything humanly possible to give the required attention to the institution for speedy development of the state.

He said his visit to Assokio was also in fulfillment of his campaign promise to the people of the area to ensure that the famous technical college received good attention.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the State Commissioner of Education, Fatu Jimeta-Sabo, Chairman of Lafia Local Government, Aminu Mu’azu-Maifata, among others.