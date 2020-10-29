By Benson Michael

The Lagos State Police command has arrested the fleeing Sergeant Eze Aiwansone, attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 16, Ikeja, for the shooting of his girlfriend, Joy Eze.

The incident occurred on 8th October, 2020, at Opebi Ikeja Lagos.

A statement issued by Police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested by his elder brother who is an inspector of police in Lagos State and handed over to the command.

Adejobi disclosed that the State CID Panti has taken over the case on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, for further investigation.

He said Commissioner of Police has however warned police personnel in Lagos State to desist from any act that could tarnish the image of the police.

He urged them to be committed to the principles of Community Policing for better service delivery and public safety in the state.

