By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State government has announced that schools across the state should re-open Monday, November 2, 2020. Boarding schools are to resume November 1.

Lagos State Commissioner for education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, made the announcement via a press statement. On Monday, October 19, the government directed that all schools across the state be locked after hoodlums hijacked the #ENDSARS protest.

The commissioner in her stamen disclosed that the year has been unprecedented with recent happenings as schools had to be closed frequently.

The commissioner prayed that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents, and all staff as a matter of priority, she disclosed.

Mrs. Adefisayo recommends that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term. She also advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously to recover what they missed when schools were closed.