An unknown Knife attacker has murdered at least three people and injured several others at a church in Nice, France.

Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party who confirmed the incident on Twitter said it was a terror attack.

He disclosed that two women and one man died. Another injured person sought refuge in a nearby bar where she succumbed to her injuries.

France President, Emmanuel Marcon would be visiting Nice later in the day as Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin held a crisis meeting as he warned people to avoid the site of the attack.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been opened into the attack with a terrorist connection.

Thursday’s attack comes while France is still reeling from the killing of Paty.The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics lesson.

“France is once again the victim of Islamic-fascism,” tweeted Estrosi.