By Benson Michael

Jumia Nigeria, has announced that its 2020 Black Friday campaign will close the revenue gap created by the COVID-19 lockdown for most businesses in the country.

The event, which is slated to hold from November 6th to 30th, will also provide shoppers with amazing deals which will help consumers to save money.

Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi made the announcement during the Jumia Sellers Conference which was held recently. The conference usually holds every year before the Black Friday campaign kicks off.

“The Black Friday campaign has been a success year-on-year, hence the reason we’re hosting it for the 8th time. As it has always been, this year’s campaign will focus on providing support for MSMEs, seeing that it’s been a rather tough year for a lot of businesses.

“This will be a great opportunity to recoup sales that may have run low due to the lockdown brought on by the global pandemic. It is also an avenue to give back to consumers by offering them amazing and cost saving deals,” Spalazzi added.

Jumia in partnership with thousands of sellers and brands on its platform will offer consumers a wide assortment of products ranging from groceries, electronics, home items; and special deals such as flash sales and treasure hunts.

“We know customers are always on the lookout for the best deals and as such, there will be a significant increase in inventory across all product categories, flash sales on top SKUs. The website and App will also feature special stores which will allow buyers see offers prefiltered by prices, free shipping offers. Our sellers are also not left out of this exciting opportunity, as we expect to see a daily increase in volume of sales throughout the month of November; in short, Christmas is coming early for everyone” said Jumia Nigeria, Chief Marketing Officer, Olajumoke Bolu-Kujero.

A Jumia Seller, EbyGoods who spoke on the impact the Jumia Black Friday event has had on her business in the previous year said: “Partnering with Jumia on the Black Friday event has always been of great impact to my business. Last year, I recorded 5x the normal sales I was recording by giving huge discounts to customers. I am looking forward to this year’s Black Friday sales as I make my projections for the month of November.”

Black Friday is marked around the world on the fourth Friday in November after the American Thanksgiving Day holiday. Both offline and online stores offer exclusive deals on that day. It has since become an iconic shopping event where consumers have been known to go to extremes in order to secure the best deals.