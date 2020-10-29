The Polytechnic, Ibadan has admitted new students for 2019/2020 academic session in a virtual matriculation through Zoom application to avoid conventional face-to-face matriculation because of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols which forbid large gathering of people.

The Rector, Professor Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi, during the matriculation advised the newly-admitted students of the institution to shun all forms of anti-social activities or behaviours that could bring the image of the institution into disrepute.

Adebiyi noted that indecent dressing, cultism and other anti-social activities would attract suspension or outright expulsion from the institution.

He added that the nature of the sanction to be applied would depend on the gravity of the punishment attached to the breached regulation as contained in the students’ handbook, a copy of which had been made available to each student.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan cherishes its hard-earned name and image. Students are expected to respect the rules and regulations of the institution as breaching of these would attract appropriate sanctions,” he said.

He disclosed that for the 2019/2020 academic session, only 3,070 were considered for admission out of the 13,974 applicants screened for the National Diploma programme, while at the Higher National Diploma level, only 2,920 were admitted into the various programmes run by the institution out of the 5,517 applicants.

The rector also commended the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for promoting excellence in the institution through unflinching support for all its activities.