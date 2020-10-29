By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has told Nigerians to hold Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike if anything should happen to his members.

IPOB members have been held responsible for the mayhem in Oyigbo, Rivers State where several people and police officers were killed and properties burnt.

Wike had signed into law and executive order outlawing an already outlawed IPOB by the Federal Government.

“It’s highly irresponsible and dangerous for Governor Wike to conclude – without any investigations – that it’s IPOB members that killed ‘security personnel’ at Oyigbo.

“Dear Little Hitler, if any Biafran loses his life in these your antics, you will be held eternally responsible,” he said.

Kanu said he had noted with the propaganda to demonise IPOB and him as the triggers of the #EndSARS protest.

“I’ve noted the propaganda to demonize the IPOB/me as the triggers of the #EndSARS protest. Well, hear this: The protest is a spontaneous and justifiable reaction by Nigerian youths who have had enough of a Nigeria that thrives on injustice. But if you insist, it’s IPOB, so be it,” he tweeted.

Kanu also had words for LG Chairmen in Rivers State who were ordered by Wike to arrest IPOB members.

“Dear Chairmen of LGAs in Rivers: Governor Wike’s ‘order’ to you to ‘fish out’ IPOB members in your LGAs is demeaning, unlawful and anti-people. It’s in the best interest of your people and your conscience to ignore the Little Hitler. Stand with your people, always. Thank you,” he said.