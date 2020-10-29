A Lagos state lawmaker, Hon. Olusegun Akande representing Ojo 1 on Thursday during plenary said #EndSARS protests were hijacked because of the free food involved.

Akande during the plenary session at the Lagos State House of Assembly blamed the protest hijack on celebrities who gave out free food the protests.

In his contribution to the “Aftermath of #EndSARS Protest”, the lawmaker questioned why celebrities who joined the protest, were expecting it to be peaceful when they were busy feeding people who had no means of eating.

Akande stressed that the “miscreants” never wanted the protest to end, because they were being freely fed by celebrities.

According to him, the “free food” attracted all manner of people to the various protest venues, which made it easy for the #EndSARS protests to be hijacked and subsequently, led to the destruction of properties and killings.

See a video of him below as shared on Twitter by Pulse Nigeria.

Lagos lawmaker, Olusegun Akande, says feeding #EndSARS protesters was the genesis of the violence that eventually happened. pic.twitter.com/AJI0vhdyv0 — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 29, 2020