Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reinstated his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, who was suspended for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari over #EndSARS protest.

Two weeks ago, Yakasai slammed Buhari for not addressing Nigerians amid the national outrage as well as days of online and offline protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Yakasai stated the Buhari’s administration lacks empathy for Nigerians.

The Kano State Government responded to Yakasai’s statement with a suspension letter which takes effect immediately, describing Yakasai’s comments as “unguarded utterances”.

However, Yakasai said he has been reinstated after two weeks, thanking his supporters who reached out to him during the time.

He tweeted, “I wish to thank each and every one that reached out to me, or sent messages of goodwill over my reinstatement as Special Adviser Media to H.E @GovUmarGanduje, after my 2wks suspension. I am grateful to you all for your support and prayers. Thank you so much.”

