Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has congratulated Muslims across the world as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, urging all to embrace peace.

Akande-Sadipe’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday by her Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada.

The lawmaker is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

She represents Oluyole Federal Constituency, Oyo State.

The annual Eid-el-Maulud celebration marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Akande-Sadipe called on Muslims across the country not to relent in their prayers for the unity and progress of the country, particularly at trying periods like being experienced.

She urged all Nigerians to emulate the peaceful and humble attributes of Prophet Muhammad, saying that such would guarantee a better country for all.

“As we celebrate in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters across the world, especially those in my immediate constituency, Oluyole, a blessed celebration.

“Let’s preach peace. Let’s emulate the humility of Holy Prophet Muhammad and pray for the survival of our country.

“I urge you to avoid evil thoughts and sinful behaviour that may hinder our prayers as well as supplications onto Allah,” she said.

Akande-Sadipe said that Nigeria needed prayer to surmount the numerous challenges.

According to her, we need to concentrate on our faith through prayers, while seeking forgiveness and by being there for the needy around us.