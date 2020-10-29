Alhaji Usman Bello, the Chairman, Jamatul Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kogi, has urged Muslims to refrain from all actions that are inimical to the growth of the country.

Bello made the appeal in Lokoja on Thursday at a news conference to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

He said that no nation could grow under an atmosphere of chaos and instability.

He advised Muslims to use the period to reflect on the state of the nation and be law-abiding.

Bello called on Muslims to continue to uphold the legacy of peace bequeathed to them by Prophet Mohammed, saying that recent happenings in the country had made it compelling for all Nigerians to work for peace.

“The fundamental message of the Prophet is love, peaceful co-existence and sharing of fellowship with all people of faith,” he said.

He also directed Imams of various mosques in the state to conduct special prayer sessions for the country and all its leaders from local government to federal levels.

Bello also called on leaders at all levels to fear Allah in the discharge of their responsibilities to the citizens, saying that the situation in the country called for a sober reflection on the part of political leaders.

He urged the nation’s leaders to emulate the simplicity, humility and exemplary leadership style of Prophet Mohammed in order to put the country back on track and save it from collapse.

“The well-to-do individuals should show empathy to the poor and the needy in the society and forgive one another in the spirit of Eid-el-Maulud,” he said.

Bello commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the way he had been handling issues pertaining to religion since his assumption of office, especially the establishment of the inter-religious council.

He also commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for his encouragement and support to religious groups in the state.

He urged the governor to continue to ensure peaceful co-existence of the people irrespective of religion and tribe.