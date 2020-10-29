President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to legal luminary Aare Afe Babalola, on his 91st birthday tomorrow.

Babalola is also the founder of Afe Babalola University and a philanthropist.

President Buhari congratulated Babalola for another year added to his life, and more opportunities to give and show that sharing brings more joy than acquisition.

He commending Babalola for his stellar legal career, training more than 2,500 lawyers in the country, with 15 already recognised as Senior Advocates.

The President also saluted the educationist for his high sense of patriotism, visionary leadership and penchant for always channelling his energy and resources into projects that directly impact the life of Nigerians.

Buhari also praised the Ado-Ekiti born lawyer for providing wise counsels to leaders in both the private and public sectors on best ways to move the country forward.

Buhari prayed for more blessings to Babalola and longer life, to enable him to keep serving the nation and humanity.

Babalola, who had been twice honoured by the Federal Government with the titles of CON and OFR , was born 30 October 1929.

But for fate, he would have been a farmer like his parents, until he met a teacher, who mentored him to pursue his education, first at Emmanuel Primary School in Ado-Ekiti.

After his primary education, Babalola lacked the resources to go higher.

He decided to do so by private study.

Through sheer raw determination, he passed Cambridge School Certificate Examination, GCE Ordinary Level and GCE Advanced Level, reading at home.

He went ahead to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1959 and LL. B in 1963, also by private study.

He was called to the Bar of England and Wales in July 1963.

He became a member of the Nigerian Inner Bar when he was made a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in 1987.

On March 11, 2015, he was conferred with the Honorary LL. D of University of London, making him the first African to be so honoured.