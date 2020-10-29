BBNaija Vee

BBNaija season 5 finalist, Victoria Adeyele fondly called “Vee” in a post on Instagram has asked her fans to choose happiness as it drives people crazy.

Vee in the post also shared pictures of herself wearing a priceless smile.

“Be happy, it drives people crazy” 😁 👗: @carttrendsng 📸: @ogkunle

