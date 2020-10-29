By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former BBNaija housemate and first runner-up of Season 5 ‘lockdown’ edition, Dorathy Bachor has bagged an ambassadorial deal with a skincare company.

The company, vspbotanics disclosed this via their official Instagram page and Dorathy announced to her fans, DExploras as well.

Meanwhile, Dorathy is the first brand ambassador of the skincare company, according to the statement released.

Vspbotanics wrote ”We are more than thrilled to announce to you the onboarding of a true VSP Queen, @thedorathybachor as our first Brand’s Ambassador

”This promises to be an amazing ride as our beautiful Queen is ready to share her beauty routine with you all.

Wait on it guys”.