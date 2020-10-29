By Abankula

The Presidency has issued a scam alert to Nigerians looking to benefit from the Federal Government assistance to businesses affected by COVID-19.

In a social media post, it warned about some phishing links being shared on social media, requesting for applications for N3 Million Naira FG Grants.

“The general public should note that these phishing links are generated by Scammers and intended to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Government requests for applications are only via official channels & websites”, it warned.

The Ministry of Finance has also warned about the scammers in a Twitter post:

“It has come to our attention that a link is being shared via social media requesting for applications for a FG 3 Million grant.

“The general public should note that this is a SCAM. Any requests for applications are only via official channels & websites. Pls beware! #FinMinNigeria”.

Here is the official link to the N75b youth enterprise fund:

https://nyif.nmfb.com.ng/Applicants/New