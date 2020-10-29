By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced that left-back player, Alex Telles tested positive for coronavirus.

The 27-year-old Brazilian was absent at Wednesday’s 5-0 Champions League Group H win over RB Leipzig.

Telles, who was signed from Portuguese club Porto for £15.4m earlier this month, also missed last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Solskjaer said ”He’s been out now for a little while. He’s tested positive for the coronavirus. But he has no symptoms; he’s fine and we can’t wait to get him back.”