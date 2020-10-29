The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), said four COVID-19 related deaths and 147 new cases were recorded in the country from 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC made this known via its website on Wednesday.

So far, Nigeria has tested 617,750 people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The public health agency said that 179 COVID-19 patients were discharged from isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours.

Among the discharged were 116 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with guidelines.

The NCDC stated that Lagos accounted for the highest number of infections with 82 cases, while FCT confirmed 20 cases, Rivers had 9 cases and Kaduna and Plateau states reported 8 cases each.

Benue reported 5 infections, Edo, Kano, Nasarawa and Taraba reported 3 cases each, Ogun had 2 infections and Bauchi had 1 infection.

“Till date, 62,371 cases have been confirmed, 58,095 cases have been discharged and 1,139 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and FCT,” NCDC stated.