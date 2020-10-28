By Jennifer Okundia

Actress and commercial model from London, Erica Nlewedim, has come out with her latest official film and her fans are full of excitement on social media.

‘Mercy Mercy’ movie by the former Big Brother Naija star is a short movie about the journey of an unsuspecting sister who is talked into helping only to find out that she is the one who is in need of help.

The 26 year old who studied screen acting at the Met Film School in London, played both lead female roles in this short movie as well as Co-Producing it.

Check out her lovely pictures and what fans are saying about Mercy Mercy, first premiered on June 14, 2020:

Ericaaaaaaa 😩 Ericuuhhhh 🥵 where did you go to in that fit? Dayum!!!!#MercyMercyMovie pic.twitter.com/duCNn8hCR2 — ⭐TammyRee⭐ (@TammyRee) October 28, 2020

Thinking of a nice movie to watch? Think no more💃💃 MercyMercy movie by Erica is what u need to see right now!! Watch this and thank me later with wine later🤪#MercyMercyMovie — sandy baby 🛡 (@sandybabyonyii) October 28, 2020

