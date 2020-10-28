By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has announced total closure of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the Third Mainland Bridge for the second time from midnight of Friday 30th October to Sunday 1st November, 2020.

According to a Statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the second phase closure of the repair works was necessary to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints which in turn would allow the special concrete achieve its required compressive strength.

The Commissioner had earlier explained that the casting of the expansion joints would be in two phases due to the number of expansion joints that would be casted and to effectively manage the attendant traffic, hence, repair works slated for weekends to minimize inconveniences that may arise from the total closure.

Appreciating the patience exhibited by Lagosians from the commencement date of the project, Oladeinde hinted that the previous alternative routes remain the same for road users to utilize during the closure period, while LASTMA and other Traffic Management Agencies would be on ground to direct traffic for easy vehicular movement.

The Commissioner also assured that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo still remained open, as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana-Oworo.

“The State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to stay calm and cooperate with the interventions put in place in order to achieve the January 2021 deadline for the completion of the project,” he said.