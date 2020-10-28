By Preye Campbell

Sierra Leone captain Umaru Bangura has recovered from COVID-19 and is now in contention to feature against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 7 November 2021 African Cup of Nations’ qualifying matches.

Bangura took a mandatory 14-day self-isolation after contracting the virus alongside two others in the Leone Stars’ friendly against Mauritania earlier this month.

Football Sierra Leone has now explained that two other tests have been negative.

The encounter will hold on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

Gernot Rohr’s men will then travel to Freetown for the return leg four days later.