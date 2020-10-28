Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Juventus’ Champions League clash against Barcelona on Wednesday as his third coronavirus test returned positive.

Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus while on International duty with Portugal. He tested positive again on Thursday for the second time.

Ronaldo has missed Juve’s last three fixtures, with his absence proving significant for Andrea Pirlo’s Bianconeri.

Juventus were hopeful that the 35-year-old would return a negative test ahead of Wednesday’s clash, allowing him to play against Lionel Messi for the first time since he departed Real Madrid in 2018.

However, their hopes have been dashed now. The Portuguese is currently isolating in his Turin home and has reportedly displayed no symptoms.