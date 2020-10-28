By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Marcus Rashford inspired Manchester United’s demolition of RB Leipzig as the English club trounced the Germans 5-0.

Despite coming in as a substitute, the English star made a monstrous impact in the match.

Young forward, Mason Greenwood open scoring for the red devils as the 1st half ended 1 – 0.

Leipzig’s massacre in the hands of United began in the second half after Rashford was introduced in the 63 rd minute.

The forward hit the ground rolling almost immediately doubling United lead 11 minutes after.

Rashford scored United’s third goal again capitalizing on a misplaced pass. He easily picked up the ball, dribbled past the last man and sliced the ball into the net, 3 – 0.

Anthony Martial got United’s 4th goal from the spot before Rashford dealt the final blow and completed his hattrick.

Marcus Rashford with his hattrick becomes the first United player to score 3 goals in a match since Robin van Persie in March 2014.