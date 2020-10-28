By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has proceeded on self-isolation after he came in contact with a guest who has now tested positive for coronavirus.

The president met the guest at a fundraising dinner he attended on 24 October.

The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment.

However, strict COVID-19 protocols were adhered to at the event. Screening, social distancing, and the wearing of masks were enforced.

Participants at the event were informed on Tuesday about one of the guests who had taken a COVID test which returned positive on Monday.

Reportedly, he started showing symptoms on Sunday, a day after the dinner.

The president who has begun isolating has not shown any symptom and is regularly screened by the South African Military Health Service.

According to a statement released by the presidency of South Africa, Ramaphosa will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.

