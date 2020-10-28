By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has lauded the world football governing body, FIFA for the $1 million gift as COVID-19 palliative.

FIFA also gave the NFF $600,000 for the FIFA Forward 2.0 projects in Birnin-Kebbi and Ugborodo.

The fund would aid NFF kick-start the building of mini-stadia in both centres and complete the construction before the end of March 2021, Amaju said.

The $1 million COVID-19 palliative is to be shared among the men’s football and women football at $500,000 each.

However, FIFA still promises to send additional $500,000 sometime in January 2021, also as part of COVID-19 palliative.