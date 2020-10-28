By Muhaimin Olowwooporoku

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reportedly has hired bodyguards as a form of protection for him and his family.

This is after the England’s star received a number of death threats following his season-ending challenge on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool fans are said to be more angry because Pickford was not sanctioned by the referee after the tackle. He has received a number of death threats afterward on social media.

The former Sunderland star asked a specialist security firm to look out for his family and guards were seen outside his home last week.

He has also been advised to stay off all forms of social media, so as not to reveal his whereabouts, which could encourage spontaneous attacks.