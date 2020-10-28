 

Nigerian Army and Sanwo-Olu

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerians on twitter have attacked the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu after the Nigerian Army said on Tuesday that soldiers were brought out on invitation of the Lagos State Government to maintain law and order during the curfew.

There have been questions as to who invited the military, which led to shooting at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate last week Tuesday.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday said the decision to call in the army was taken by the Lagos State Government after it declared a curfew last Tuesday. They, however, denied shooting at the protesters.

Sanwo-Olu, however, had said previously said that no sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the army, hence, his government was not responsible for mobilizing the war veterans to the Lekki #EndSARS protest ground.

The tussle has led Nigerians to call out the state governor on Twitter over the drama between his government and the Army.

Read what Nigerians are saying below:

 