By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerians on twitter have attacked the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu after the Nigerian Army said on Tuesday that soldiers were brought out on invitation of the Lagos State Government to maintain law and order during the curfew.

There have been questions as to who invited the military, which led to shooting at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate last week Tuesday.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday said the decision to call in the army was taken by the Lagos State Government after it declared a curfew last Tuesday. They, however, denied shooting at the protesters.

Sanwo-Olu, however, had said previously said that no sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the army, hence, his government was not responsible for mobilizing the war veterans to the Lekki #EndSARS protest ground.

The tussle has led Nigerians to call out the state governor on Twitter over the drama between his government and the Army.

Read what Nigerians are saying below:

@jidesanwoolu Did you or did you not order the #LekkiMassacre. Nothing is hidden under the sun and the truth must surely come out. #endsars#sanwoolu pic.twitter.com/QcVRYvmwzC — YOUNG DEMOCRAT (@OfficialYDP_NG) October 28, 2020

Dear @jidesanwoolu, this is the age of technology, even if you didn't order the shooting, why do you allow yourself to be used by this old men who don't even know what drones are. Do the right thing: Say the truth and resign else you'll have no peace!😤😤 #sanwoolu — #RestructureNigeria (@Linda_Ozee) October 28, 2020

Even the Devil take notes when Nigeria Government is doing their thing.😏😏

DID YOU GIVE THE ORDERS ???. @jidesanwoolu #LekkiMassacre#sanwoolu pic.twitter.com/uYU6PK9Ll3 — Oluwa Bankole James Dare (@Richeebankz) October 28, 2020

Sometimes it is best you walk away from the drama and save yourself from embarrassment and devaluation @ProfOsinbajo #sanwoolu — Anonymous (@Walexky1) October 28, 2020

When you dine with the devil 😈be ready to pay the high price. #sanwoolu pic.twitter.com/nyPjMaQrTX — Oakwood KING (@kingOakwood) October 28, 2020

Everyone do me a favour:

Go to the social media pages of @Mbuhari @jidesanwoolu and @HQNigerianArmy Go to the last tweets and posts,

simply reply it with this question: “WHO ORDERED THE LEKKI KILLINGS?” IG. Twitter. Facebook.

Give them no breathing space. Go now. Thanks 🙏🏿. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 28, 2020

This man led a team of raging hoodlums to attack peaceful protesters and vandalise properties. He still hasn’t been arrested why @jidesanwoolu ??? pic.twitter.com/2pvytZ4aDl — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) October 28, 2020

The dead are crying from their graves @jidesanwoolu did you give the order? pic.twitter.com/xpBcZRr1DA — Olowofela Adelana (@OlowofelaAdela1) October 28, 2020

DID YOU GIVE THE ORDERS? Is the question everyone is asking the Gov. Of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu pic.twitter.com/j5motEh5R8 — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) October 28, 2020