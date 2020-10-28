By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Osun State Government would begin its house-to-house search to recover looted items across the state on Thursday.

The governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola said this as he inspected some of the recovered loots deposited at the parking lot of the Government House, Osogbo.

According to the governor, only 20 percent of looted items have been returned. The governor, therefore, urged persons still in possession of stolen items to return them within the Amnesty period.

The governor previously, gave looters 72-hours to return looted items. 48-hours have gone by and looters have less than 24 hours now to return items in their possession.

The governor who said the amnesty period would not be extended assured that those who refuse to return looted items won’t be spared. He said they would be tracked and prosecuted.

He also warned that there are a lot of video clips and video coverage for all the looting that took place in the state.

“The implication of this is that there is no hidden place for anybody that looted anything in Osun,” he said.

It will be recalled that some miscreants went on rampage on Saturday. They took advantage of the #EndSARS protest to burgle and loot both public and private properties in the State.