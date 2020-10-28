By Taiwo Okanlawon

Congratulation messages have continued to troop in for Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has she emerged the Director General, World Trade Organisation, WTO.

The recommendation of former World Bank managing director, was made by three WTO ambassadors, the so-called “troika”.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala, a renowned development economist, became the trade watchdog’s next leader after a group of WTO ambassadors proposed her to lead the UN agency. 106 countries, EU and ECOWAS all endorsed her candidacy.

This followed their consultation with members in a series of closed-door meetings in Geneva as part of an intricate and opaque process that some have compared to a papal succession.

Her endorsement by this powerful group has cleared the path for her to become the first woman and African to head the global watchdog in its 25-year history.

Okonjo-Iweala is an internationally respected economist and development expert, who has served as Managing Director of the World Bank, among other assignments.

See reactions from Nigerians

Breaking news: Okonjo Iweala named DG of WTO Wow! Excellent choice. Congratulations 🎈🎉🍾🎊 to her and to Nigeria and our great people!!!!! — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) October 28, 2020

The United States was against both of them, but they emerged victorious: •🇳🇬Okonjo-Iweala – WTO DG •🇳🇬Akinwumi Adesina- President AfDB Naija to the World!

Power of Naija!! pic.twitter.com/yNiNpA1DhL — Dennis O. Adesanoye (@stdennis02) October 28, 2020

Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala confirmed as the new DG WTO. Congratulations 🎉🎈🍾🎊

We are super excited pic.twitter.com/dJkVVAxKLQ — Olúwatósìn Olaseinde (@tosinolaseinde) October 28, 2020

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! 2 hours to the official announcement of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala as the candidate with highest consensus from all WTO members to be next Director-General (also 1st African and 1st female ever DG) of the @wto — Tola (@adetolaov) October 28, 2020

Finally! Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes the first African to head the World Trade Organization. Congratulations Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/3QM9xEut22 — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) October 28, 2020

Whatever happens, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has demonstrated that she is brilliant, smart and has out of this world international networking skills. It is not just her CV, but her understanding of international politics and international political actors. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) October 28, 2020

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala winning against all odds to become the WTO DG, despite US opposition to her bid, in the same year that Akin Adesina won reelection as AfDB President, is a loud endorsement of the global acceptability of Nigerian talent. All we need & ask is an enabling country — Ayò-Bánkólé Akíntújoyè (@AyoBankole) October 28, 2020

I am excited about the reports of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emerging the new WTO DG. But I’d rather wait till an official announcement is made by WTO. It’s a win for Nigeria and Africa when she’s finally announced. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 28, 2020

Congratulations to Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as she emerges DG of @wto after polling 104 votes from 160-member organisation. This is history in the making and we are so proud. pic.twitter.com/CMCsNSPa39 — Olúwatósìn Olaseinde (@tosinolaseinde) October 28, 2020

Congratulations Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as you becomes the Director General of WTO. I wish you successful tenure as WTO DG.

Congratulations ma @NOIweala pic.twitter.com/MRBrZNNrrf — Aisha Yesufu (@Aisha_yesuf) October 28, 2020

Congratulations to Okonjo-Iweala as she emerges WTO DG ( director-general). Nigeria is proud of you, Delta State is honoured. — ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤🇸🇴 (@OvieSheikh) October 28, 2020

Congratulations Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala!! The newly appointed DG of the World Trade Organization (@WTO)!! The first African and first female!! An incredible achievement, you are an inspiration ❤️ — A Cup of Khafi ☕️💪🏾 #EndSARS (@KhafiKareem) October 28, 2020