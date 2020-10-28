By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria has posted 113 new cases of COVID-19, with three people killed by the virus on Tuesday.

This put the nation’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases at 62,224, with 57,916 survivors discharged and 1,135 deaths recorded.

Of the 113 new cases, Lagos led with 51 cases, FCT, 11 cases and Plateau, 11 cases.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, “On the 27th of October 2020, 113 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 62,224 cases have been confirmed, 57,916 cases have been discharged and 1,135 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 113 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (51), FCT (15), Plateau (11), Kaduna (8), Oyo (8), Rivers (8), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Imo (2), Kwara (2), Delta (1), Kano (1)

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

See full list of infections below

Lagos-51

FCT-15

Plateau-11

Kaduna-8

Oyo-8

Rivers-8

Ogun-4

Edo-2

Imo-2

Kwara-2

Delta-1

Kano-1

62,224 confirmed

57,916 discharged

1,135 deaths