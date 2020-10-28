By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chief Priest has disclosed that the current situation in Nigeria can only get worst.

The club runner is reacting and sharing his thoughts about the ongoing nationwide looting on his Instagram page.

He expressed his concerns over the belief people have in a government who according to him, can not provide basic amenities for its citizens like good roads and proper health care.

The summary of his post is a stirring of hopelessness and uncertainty over a government who allegedly refused to distribute palliatives to its citizens in a time of need.

He also hammered on the fact that people should not expect much from a government who refused to give its citizens what is rightfully theirs.

“So Funny How We Are Expecting Light, Good Roads, Health Care, Security, Education, Development, Empowerment Etc From People That Refused To Give Us Common Noodles To Eat. As Of Today Cement Na 4,000 Rice Na 38,000 We Are Finished, Sometimes I Wonder If God Dey For Real Because How Can God Comfortably Watch These Oppressors Oppress Us. This Country Na Wah !!!! To Me It Can Only Get Worse.”