By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

CEO and co-founder of iRokoTV, Jason Njoku and his wife, Mary have tested positive for coronavirus.

Jason disclosed this on Wednesday when he posted a picture of himself taking the COVID-19 test.

According to him, his wife is well but he wasn’t feeling alright, hence the test. He mentioned that his ”enemies” were working extra hard in 2020.

“My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs Njoku and I tested positive for Covid19. I’m not feeling great but Mary is well. Literally, I have no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too,” he said.

PM NEWS notes that Nigeria has recorded no less than 62,000 coronavirus cases, 57,916 recoveries and 1,135 deaths.