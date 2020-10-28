By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh on Tuesday arrived in Abuja for the burial of her daughter Aladi who died following an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja.

The movie star shared a video of herself on Instagram on an aircraft arriving in Abuja.

Ada also told her followers to keep praying for her and her family as they grieve.

“Glory be to God Almighty for his mercy!!! Fams pls y’all keep praying for me and my household,” she wrote.

Ada lost her only child on October 20 but was unable to travel due to the curfew imposed by Lagos State Government during the #EndSARS protest that turned violent.

Some days ago, Ameh had shared a video of herself crying bitterly to the President and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to allow her go bury her child.