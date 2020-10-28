By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, producer, and multiple award-winning director, Kunle Afolayan took to social media to display pictures revealing the interior decoration of his home.

The 46-year-old and father of 4 kids following said he was forced to reveal the interior due to the pressure from “young architect and art lovers”.

The house is located at OIC Estate, Iseri North in Ogun State.

He wrote; “A lot of young architects and art lovers have asked for full view of the interior of my living space. Here it is.

“The structural designs were done by a professional architect and the team but all interiors and esthetic done by Mio. You can be simple at the same time arty and classy.”

Kunle has movies like October 1, The Figurine, Mokalik, The CEO, Phone Swap, and currently Citation which features billionaire daughter Temi Otedola, first Bank chairman Ibukun Awosika and a host of others to his credit.