By Ismaila Chafe

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N4.5billion for the printing of examination materials for the Basic Education Certification Examination, Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and National Common Entrance.

Also, the N4.5 billion covers the rehabilitation of road projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, briefed State House correspondents alongside the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, saying that the printing contract was awarded to a group of eight printers.

According to the minister, the printing of the examination papers are for both sensitive and non-sensitive materials.

”Today, Council approved the award of contract for the printing of examination materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive.

”The contract is worth N2.9 billion. It was awarded to a group of eight printers.

”The materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Common Entrance.

”As you know because of the recent disturbances, we have postponed the examinations that have not taken place,” he said.

FCT Minister also told the correspondents that the Council approved the sum of N1.619,701,391.14, for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some selected roads in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

He explained that N900,294,304.75 of the amount was meant to fix the roads in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

Bello revealed that the Council also approved N719million for the upgrading of a road project in Kwali Area Council of the territory.

“During today’s Federal Executive Council, a memo presented by the FCT Administration was approved, and that memo involved the rehabilitation of some road networks within Gwagwalada satellite town.

“The second project approved is the upgrading of seven kilometres of road, from Kwali (Headquarters of Kwali Area Council) to Ija-Pada to Borro road at a total cost of N719,407,086.38.

“These two projects are complementary to what the FCT administration is doing in terms of providing equal development, development in the city centre, which is the capital city as well as its satellite towns so that distribution of population and amenities can be done in line with Abuja Master Plan,” he said.

NAN