By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Dutch professional footballer, Donny Van De Beek is set to start for English Premier League club Manchester United against RB Leipzig.

De Gea, Pogba, Maguire, Greenwood and seven others meet line-up in the group stage of 2020/2021 Champions League.

Hashtag ”Van De Beek” has gathered over 9,000 tweets. Fans are overjoyed that the 23-year-old midfielder finally gets to play after Solskjaer reportedly snubbed him.

He was transferred from AFC Ajax, Netherland and has only started two League Cup games since signing.

Read some of the reactions below

Good to see Van De Beek actually playing #MUFC #MUNRBL — Mark Moody (@MarkOCDVersion) October 28, 2020

Been seeing fans crying for weeks they want Van de Beek to start, now they're crying because Bruno isn't starting. 🤦‍♂️ — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) October 28, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought in Donny Van De Beek and Paul Pogba among five #MUFC changes tonight. Can they make it two wins from two in the #UCL? Follow #MUNRBL in the #UCL here 👇 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 28, 2020