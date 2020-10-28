Donny Van De Beek

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Dutch professional footballer, Donny Van De Beek is set to start for English Premier League club Manchester United against RB Leipzig.

De Gea, Pogba, Maguire, Greenwood and seven others meet line-up in the group stage of 2020/2021 Champions League.

Hashtag ”Van De Beek” has gathered over 9,000 tweets. Fans are overjoyed that the 23-year-old midfielder finally gets to play after Solskjaer reportedly snubbed him.

He was transferred from AFC Ajax, Netherland and has only started two League Cup games since signing.

Read some of the reactions below

