By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako on Tuesday, led the Management of the Ministry on an assessment tour of district offices destroyed by hoodlums during the violence in the wake of the #EndSARS campaign in Lagos State.

Salako who was accompanied on the assessment tour by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Adele Ayuba, Permanent Secretary, Arc. Foluso Dipe and General Managers, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) Lagos State Building Control Agency(LASBCA) Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) and the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) was alarmed at the level of destruction in LASPPPA/LASBCA district offices in Ibeju, Lagos Island and Ajeromi-Ifelodun, as well as, the Materials Testing Laboratory Headquarters, Ojodu, where the structures, equipment and documents were completely razed.

He noted that the government had taken inventory of affected assets and was ramping up efforts to redress the situation.

He said: “while the unfortunate incident is capable of bringing about untold hardship on Lagosians, especially property owners and Developers, staff of the ministry must take a cue from the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who has risen above the crises and communicated hope to Lagosians by declaring that Lagos will rise again”

He stated that concerted efforts were ongoing to ensure that people in the affected areas were able to process their applications for Planning Permit and other approvals seamlessly while urging all to take advantage of the Electronic Planning Permit platform to forward their applications.

He added that the state would expedite action on the initiative to strengthen the Lagos State Planning Information Centre (LASPIC) for the maintenance of durable planning records.