Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Illya Ibrahim, a Corps Assistant with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has lost his job for joining in the loot of Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday evening said Ibrahim was attached to the Gwagwalada Division of NSCDC before he was dismissed.

According to the statement, the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee of NSCDC recommended the dismissal of Ibrahimfor joining hoodlums in looting Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse.

The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management,” Ekunola said.

He added that Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu appreciates officers and men of the Corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has continue to assist the Corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.

He also added that the NSCDC CG also tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute and firm in the discharge of their duties.