By Chimezie Anaso

Anambra Police Command on Wednesday counted its losses after hoodlums took over the #EndSARS protests, killing no less than four officers, injuring two injured and also destroying Police stations.

Mr John Abang, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra said this on Wednesday during the parade of 17 suspected hoodlums. After investigation, out of the 17 suspects, 10 of them were indigenes of Anambra, four from Ebonyi and three from Abia.

Abang said these hoodlums burnt 11 Police Stations, vandalised 6 and carted away motorcycles, ammunition and other valuables.

He said about 20 vehicles were razed, including an Armoured Personnel Carrier and patrol vehicles.

According to the Commissioner, the lives of police officers in the state were still in danger as hoodlums were still on their trail and most cannot go home.

"It is common knowledge that hoodlums acting under the guise of the "EndSARS" protest attacked Police Stations in some parts of the State which resulted into loss of lives, looting and wanton destruction of property

“The hoodlums set ablaze 11 Police Stations, vandalised six, burnt over 20 vehicles, including patrol and exhibit vehicles and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

“The Police also lost some rifles during the attacks.

“In the course of these heinous acts, the hoodlums murdered four police officers, including the DPO of Osumenyi Division, CSP Akpan Joseph, ASP Agu Micheal, the Station Officer and a young Police Corporal, Udegbunam Sunday Celestine, while leaving two others injured.

“In their state of callousness, the hoodlums also murdered and beheaded Insp. John Oche, attached to the Anti- Cultism Unit and burnt his body while parading the streets with the deceased policeman’s head,” he said.

Abang said other private and public property were vandalised and looted by the hoodlums, including the state Revenue House, OCHA Brigade office and private trucks loaded with goods were attacked and valuable property looted.

He said the loss of lives and the destruction of property would have been more if his officers and men did not protect Police property gallantly.

“Despite concerted efforts by the hoodlums to create a state of lawlessness in Anambra, the Command stood its ground and repelled their attacks in various formations such as Area Commands in Onitsha, Ogidi, Awada, CPS Onitsha, Inland town and the B Division.

“Meanwhile, in the course of the decisive action by the Police, 17 suspects were arrested in connection with the incidents with several exhibits, including one AK47 Rifle stolen from Ogbunike Division, which has been recovered by operatives of the Command,” he added.

