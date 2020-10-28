By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by demonstrating love and understanding for fellow citizens.

The president gave the charge in a Maulud message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Muslims all over the world celebrate the day to mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

He enjoined the Muslim Ummah and other citizens to always exhibit the virtues of patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness and generosity in all their undertakings.

The president urged all citizens, and the youth, in particular, to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property.

He also reiterated his earlier promise to bring Police officers responsible for misconduct, as well as looters of the nation’s treasury, to justice.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Buhari said that the country had so far managed the problem successfully by keeping the numbers as low as possible.

He, however, cautioned that Nigerians must not stretch their luck too far.

“Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again.

”Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.”

The president, therefore, advised Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks and washing of hands.

