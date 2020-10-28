By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid were lucky to salvage a 2-2 draw against German side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Los Blancos who were the stronger side had nothing to show for it until late into the match when Karim Benzema and Casemiro came to the rescue.

Moenchengladbach got to a flying start in the first half after Marcus Thuram fired the home side to the lead in the 33 rd minute.

Madrid continued to dominate after the host’s first goal trying to break the German’s defense. They were futile in their attempts until the first half was over.

Marcus Thuram again compounded Madrid’s woes in the second half after scoring another goal in the 58th minute.

Madrid found their foot back in the match in the 87th minute getting a lifeline for themselves as Karim Benzema scores with a bicycle-kick.

The visitors again continued fighting and got their leveler in additional time.