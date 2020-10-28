By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Diogo Jota has penned his name in Liverpool’s history book as he scored the club’s 10,000th goal with his opener against Midtjylland.

The Portuguese striker in a reaction to the goal said it was a great mark and he was proud to achieve the feat.

However, Liverpool’s injury woes continue as manager, Jurgen Klopp confirmed they have to assess Fabinho, who came out of the match injured.

Fabinho stood in for injured Virgil Van Dijk.

Klopp said they have to wait for a scan to be able to assess the damage done. He disclosed that his only issue about the injury is how long as a 7-day injury might mean he has to miss 3 matches.

Liverpool dominated the match all-through recording 61 percent ball possession and 7 shots at goal.

The reds bagged an easy 2-0 win against the Dutch club.

Mohammed Salah scored Liverpool’s second goal in the match from the penalty spot after a foul by Paulinho on him.

The victory was Liverpool’s second in the Champions League Group D.

They lead the group with six points.

They face second placed Atalanta next week Tuesday.