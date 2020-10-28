By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea have mauled FC Krasnodar 4-0 in the champions league match played on Wednesday away from home.

Goals from Odoi, Werner, Ziyech, and Pulisic handed Chelsea the win against the Russian club. The blues dominated the entire match as goalkeeper Edouard Mendy continues his fine form for the club.

Odoi broke the deadlock in the match scoring in the 37th minute after Jorginho already lost a penalty earlier in the 14th minute.

Odoi’s goal put him in Chelsea’s history book as the second teenager to score for Chelsea in the Champions League, after Reece James did so against Ajax last season.

After the break, Chelsea mauled the hosts in the second half as Werner scored the second goal for Chelsea from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Ziyech also marked his presence in the match scoring his first Chelsea goal in the 79th minute before substitute Pulisic dealt the last blow for the blues.

They now top Champions League group E on goal difference as result from Sevilla against Rennes is yet to be finalized.